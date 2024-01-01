The initial call to action for us was the ethical issues that surround AI. Humanity is reckoning with a powerful tool of an unprecedented nature equipped with an intelligence of its own. Like anything, the benefits it brings come with a set of risks that need to be addressed. Cognitive is dedicated to building awareness around this societal paradigm shift and promises to build platforms that allow humanity's collective voice to be heard.

The name' Cognitive.ai represents the human element of AI. We believe that any advancement in the field should augment human skill and creativity, not impede or pose a threat to it. It is also important that, like a parent, we implement a moral compass and strong set of values when raising and nurturing this intelligent life.

Equipped with a diverse and driven team, Cognitive promises to offer solutions across a wide range of industries, designed to empower the people harnessing them. We also make our products easy to access through resonant and powerful domains at the heart.

We are Cognitive.ai